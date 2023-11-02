Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $101.75

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.75 and last traded at $102.89, with a volume of 316284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.