Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PPG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.13. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.42 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 204.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.