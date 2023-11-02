BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Shares Down 5.8%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.42. 1,312,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,849,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

