Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $90.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

