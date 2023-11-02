CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. CDW has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $9.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.70. CDW has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $215.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $66,992,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth about $63,265,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,206,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

