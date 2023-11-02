Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

NVST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Envista will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

