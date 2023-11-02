Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 15.6% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $386.37 million and $50.95 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,839.27 or 0.05191238 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00034051 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00022557 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05612004 USD and is up 12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $39,028,640.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

