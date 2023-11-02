Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.85 billion and $35.16 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00011636 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,742,550 tokens and its circulating supply is 447,860,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

