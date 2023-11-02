Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and approximately $537.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $4.63 or 0.00013056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00198673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00010967 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000032 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,187,016 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 588,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.59325625 USD and is up 11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 845 active market(s) with $461,142,726.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

