Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.15.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $594.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $326.10 and a 1 year high of $598.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

