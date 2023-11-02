Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 4,692 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 164.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $388.32 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.90 and a one year high of $422.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $399.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.93. The company has a market capitalization of $310.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

