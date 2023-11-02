Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.69% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 561.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $29.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSTL

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,778.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,085.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,778.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,085.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,774 shares of company stock valued at $175,776. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.