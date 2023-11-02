Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $75.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.31. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $96.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.