Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 11,929 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 158.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 365,033 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRE. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.