Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 562.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,317 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $74.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.46 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

