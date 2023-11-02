Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.32% of Oatly Group worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

OTLY stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

