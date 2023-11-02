Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after acquiring an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.38.

RHI stock opened at $73.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,056.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

