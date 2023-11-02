Atria Investments Inc Acquires 1,178 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Gartner by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at $246,678,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,654 shares of company stock worth $6,431,987. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $331.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $377.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $348.19 and a 200 day moving average of $340.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

