Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 121.2% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $289,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.