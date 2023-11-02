Atria Investments Inc Purchases Shares of 136,935 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FJUN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,673.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS FJUN opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.54.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

