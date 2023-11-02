Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 56.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,052.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 19.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $606.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.03 and a 200-day moving average of $619.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $384.72 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

