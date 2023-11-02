iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $237.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $231.49 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

