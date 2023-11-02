Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,488.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,529.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,525.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $40.51 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $30,651,562 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

