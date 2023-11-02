McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson stock opened at $459.59 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $436.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

