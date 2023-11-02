Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day moving average is $181.95. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.79 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.