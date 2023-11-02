Atria Investments Inc Invests $7.36 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 235,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000. Atria Investments Inc owned about 1.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.9% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 129,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $30.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

