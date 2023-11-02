Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 211 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Claris Advisors LLC MO increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

