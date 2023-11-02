IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.35 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 363,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after buying an additional 135,587 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

