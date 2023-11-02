American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after buying an additional 2,557,149 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 218.9% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after buying an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.05 on Thursday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.