Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $375.46 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.06 and a 200-day moving average of $445.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

