Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 4.1% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD stock opened at $102.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.77.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 24.93%. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on PDD from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

