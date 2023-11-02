London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend of GBX 82

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
London Security Stock Performance
Shares of London Security stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($35.29) on Thursday. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 2,150 ($26.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,200 ($38.94). The stock has a market cap of £355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,638.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,985 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,964.90.
London Security Company Profile
