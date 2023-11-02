London Security plc (LON:LSC) Plans Dividend of GBX 82

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 82 ($1.00) per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from London Security’s previous dividend of $42.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of London Security stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($35.29) on Thursday. London Security has a 12-month low of GBX 2,150 ($26.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,200 ($38.94). The stock has a market cap of £355.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,638.42 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,985 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,964.90.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

