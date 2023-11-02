Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%.

Electronic Arts has a dividend payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.78 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.23.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total transaction of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,904 shares of company stock worth $3,030,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $196,727,000 after buying an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,584,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after buying an additional 815,437 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $230,669,000 after buying an additional 814,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

