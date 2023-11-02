Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Up 0.9 %

BGFD stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.56 million, a PE ratio of -2,455.56 and a beta of 0.79. Baillie Gifford Japan has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Get Baillie Gifford Japan alerts:

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Japan

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £35,802 ($43,565.34). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Japan

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.