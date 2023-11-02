Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford Japan’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Baillie Gifford Japan Stock Up 0.9 %

BGFD stock opened at GBX 669 ($8.14) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 696.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 737.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £619.56 million, a PE ratio of -2,455.56 and a beta of 0.79. Baillie Gifford Japan has a 12 month low of GBX 633 ($7.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 829 ($10.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Baillie Gifford Japan

In other news, insider Patricia Lewis acquired 5,100 shares of Baillie Gifford Japan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 702 ($8.54) per share, with a total value of £35,802 ($43,565.34). Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baillie Gifford Japan

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Dividend History for Baillie Gifford Japan (LON:BGFD)

