Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Westwood Holdings Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 40.7% per year over the last three years.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $21.95 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

