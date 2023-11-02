Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 840 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth about $115,000. United Bank boosted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

BLK opened at $616.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $657.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $676.67. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

