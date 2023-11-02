Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 63.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

