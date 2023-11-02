Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.
