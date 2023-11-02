Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

NYSE:MCY opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.15. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mercury General by 40.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mercury General by 23.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Mercury General by 19.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mercury General by 18.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

