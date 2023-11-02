Landmark Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Landmark Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

LARK opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $89.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.34. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LARK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 250,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LARK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Articles

