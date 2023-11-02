United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.0 %

UPS stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 292.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

