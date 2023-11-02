Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Blackstone Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackstone in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.07. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Shares of BX opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $116.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

