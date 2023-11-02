FY2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Boosted by William Blair (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for YETI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $2.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.94.

YETI stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.41.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.70 million.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

