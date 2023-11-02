Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 254 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,762,000 after acquiring an additional 566,681 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $52.83 on Thursday. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

