FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Increased by Analyst

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APEI. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Public Education by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 979,277 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Public Education by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.