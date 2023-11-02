Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TriMas Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial cut their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for TriMas in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $987.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $31.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

