FY2023 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Boosted by William Blair

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $15.75 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.25. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

AGCO Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.57 on Thursday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.19. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,688,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in AGCO in the second quarter worth $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 12.1% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.