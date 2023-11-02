Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.36) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.66 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.92% and a negative return on equity of 49.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DCPH. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

View Our Latest Report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The stock has a market cap of $950.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 21,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $259,307.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $491,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $37,304.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock worth $369,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.