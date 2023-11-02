Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lucid Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 96,562 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 332,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Further Reading

