FY2023 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Decreased by HC Wainwright

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Americas Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 22.5% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 5.9% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 975,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.