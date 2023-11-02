FY2023 EPS Estimates for Community Bank System, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Community Bank System’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBU

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CBU opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.37 per share, with a total value of $99,701.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,466.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,710 shares of company stock worth $242,882. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.